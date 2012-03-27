Say Hello To The Cube That Turns Tweets Into Art

As part of the ongoing Infinite Kusama exhibition at The Tate Modern in London, digital design duo Hellicar and Lewis debuted a new installation over the weekend that caused a ripple through Twitter, in more ways than one.

The Hello Cube is a structural object that exudes art, triggered by suggestions on Twitter. Inspired by the work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, Hellicar & Lewis created the piece in an effort to bridge the gap between the physical realm and the digital space. The Hello Cube functions as sort of a psychedelic visual DJ who takes social media requests for animations. Users power and partly control the exhibit by tweeting at @TheHelloCube from a list of scenes, actions, and colors. Queries like “Yellow dots, faster!” are then responded to in kind, and the user is sent an image of the unique animation inspired by their tweet.

Tweet at Hello Cube

Inside the cube, a camera films the requested animations, projecting them onto a screen surrounded by mirrors. Many holes are positioned around the cube’s surface, allowing users to run their arms and hands through its guts, perhaps brushing against the hand of another anonymous museumgoer on the other side–mirroring the blind way people interact digitally.

