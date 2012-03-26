A Hall Of Shame Roundup Of Advertising’s Biggest Mental Lapses

Biomen, a European haircare brand, was aiming at a male audience with the tag line, “Real men use Biomen.” Eye-rollingly unoriginal, but nothing out of the ordinary there. Perhaps that’s why the company felt it necessary to spice things up a bit. So where do you go when you’re looking to make a statement and get a male audience’s attention? Gratuitous cheesecake? A sports celebrity? For Biomen, nothing did the trick quite like…Hitler.

As ad blog Adland reported today, Biomen released a spot on Turkish TV featuring archival footage of Hitler doing his thing in front of a crowd. Via a dubbed in voice-over, he says: “If you’re not wearing women’s clothes, you shouldn’t be using women’s shampoo either. Here it is. A real man’s shampoo. Biomen.” Needless to say, the ad has inspired outrage and, for many, incredulity. Because this sort of ad goes beyond purposeful shock value. There are advertisers whose button-pushing is transparent; they engineer controversy to their benefit (see Benetton on the sublime end of this scale and GoDaddy on the idiotic).

But some campaigns suggest that there were no such machinations involved. These are the ads that just seem impossibly ill-conceived, ads that suggest that the creators really just missed that class where they taught that certain things (racism, horrible tragedies and their victims, rape, etc.) just shouldn’t be made light of for the sake of selling your product.

Be they just mind-bogglingly dopey or searingly offensive, here are some of advertising’s great lapses in judgment.

The offending Biomen ad



Belvedere “Goes Down Smoothly”

Last week, Belvedere Vodka posted an ad to its Facebook page depicting a man grabbing a woman whose surprised expression and body language made it appear that she was not pleased and trying to get away from him. The accompanying text read: “Unlike Some People Belvedere Always Goes Down Smoothly.” More than anything, the ad inspired confusion as to what exactly the image was meant to convey, but it seemed impossible to escape the conclusion that the spirits maker was making a gag about forcing a woman to perform oral sex. The ad was pulled and the company president apologized for it.