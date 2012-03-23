Did You Miss Out On “Game of Thrones?” HBO Has You Covered With Pre-Season-2 Primer

Perhaps you’ve been caught up in the excitement leading up to next month’s premiere of Game of Thrones ‘ second season. Promotion for the show is everywhere, but if you missed the first season, and you don’t have HBO GO , it might be hard to get caught up by April 1st. Don’t worry, though, HBO has got you covered.

In order to get eager fans and the unconverted-but-interested prepped for the second season, the premium cable channel created a short film called “Game of Thrones: You Win or You Die,” which serves the dual purpose of summing up season one and teasing out plot lines that will be covered in season two. The promo film includes clips from both seasons and interviews with behind-the-scenes talent like writer/executive producer David Benioff, and actors from the show such as Peter Dinklage.

The film is broken up into four separate segments which chronologically lead the viewer along through the timeline of the series. So that means non-newbies have the option of skipping through the Westeros 101 lesson at the top and getting right to the spoiler-free dirt on what’s next.