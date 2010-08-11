Haitian Artisans Hotify Celebrities’ Homes With Their Original Designs

The next big thing in Haiti (besides Wyclef) may just be the newly formed organization, Brandaid, an enterprise of artist, Cameron Brohman, and others that partners with local Haitian artists and sells their works to the Hollywood celebrity circuit. Paul Haggis, Director of the racially charged film, “Crash,” is also a co-founder and has helped the small startup get the attention of Diane Lane, Charlize Theron, and Diane von Furstenberg and into New York Fashion Week. Cameron Brohman stops to tell Fast Company a bit more on the idea behind the innovative project.

How did Brandaid choose Haiti as a place to focus on?

Brandaid Project chose Haiti as a place to debut our work because Haiti is an extraordinarily creative culture. Haitians are almost supernaturally artistic. Within an environment of extreme scarcity they produce aesthetic miracles and make beautiful things from materials you and I would throw away. This talent is the foundation for launching branded products into the global marketplace.

What advantage does the involvement of Hollywood celebrities give you over other social enterprises?