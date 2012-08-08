Creating Shared Value In A Newly Democratic Country

“So today we say to American business: Invest in Burma,” Secretary Clinton proclaimed in May , within a month of opposition politician Aung San Suu Ki’s taking of office. Driven by vast reserves of oil and gas, timber, and precious gems, western foreign investment has started pouring into the country for the first time since 1988, when Burma-specific sanctions were implemented following severe human rights abuses.

Despite concern from NGOs and the likelihood of rapid influx of foreign cash to benefit a small minority of the population, giants like Coca-Cola, GE, and oil and gas companies are lining up to enter the country (also known as Myanmar). Last year, more than $20 billion in foreign investment, mostly from China, Hong Kong, and Thailand, flowed into the country–more than all the foreign direct investment from the previous two decades combined.

The country already has the basic foundation needed for an economic renaissance.

Burma, however, may be the perfect breeding ground for social entrepreneurship to bolster democratic institutional development and stimulate economic growth. Political strategist Brian Klein explains: “Myanmar has a rare opportunity to create an economy driven by domestic demand rather than on manufacturing for export. With a large population, vast natural resources, and increasing capital inflows, the country already has the basic foundation needed for an economic renaissance.”

Entrepreneurship is a particularly important facet of growing a healthy, inclusive economy–one can look to Eastern and Central Europe after the collapse of the Soviet Union and see the effect of rapid, often corrupt privatization. While Burma has a unique socio-political-economic context, some models of social entrepreneurship can be borrowed from history and countries that have also gone through democratic transitions.

The growth of BarCamp Yangon (a web-focused “unconference” in the country) marks the emergence of the Burmese tech community in a country with the lowest number of cell phones per capita in the world. A gathering of thousands of IT and other professionals since 2009, BarCamp has become “an incubator for young software developers, bloggers and budding entrepreneurs,” according to Digital Democracy’s Emily Jacobi.

In countries like India, Senegal and Vietnam, social capacity building ventures are often piggybacked on investment in ITC infrastructure, and are fueled by the grassroots knowledge cultivated in tech communities like BarCamp. Rwanda is an example of an emerging democracy dedicated to using science and technology to improve its citizens’ quality of life, bolster institutional capacity, and attract foreign investment. Rwanda’s small private sector is different than Burma’s investment boom, but the country’s socio-political context is similar: a history of government sponsored human rights abuses, high levels of poverty, feuding ethnic groups, and a relatively low-tech economy coupled with recent massive growth in GDP.

Science and technology can improve citizens’ quality of life, bolster institutional capacity, and attract foreign investment.

Companies like Manna Energy are using market based carbon credits in Rwanda to finance water technology-driven treatment systems, biogas generators, and high efficiency cook stoves that have been critical to improving the quality of life for millions of Rwandans. Other social enterprises like Camara have a built a business on teaching and promoting digital literacy.