Visualizing The National Park System As A Subway Map

The U.S. national park system is a sprawling patchwork of mountains, greenery, canyons, geysers, and all other manner of outdoor attractions. This is a good thing. But with over 50 parks spread across the country’s expansive land mass, it can be difficult to remember sometimes that even if you’re an avid park-goer, you’re probably missing out on at least a handful of them. The Sierra Club makes it all seem so easy with this subway map of national parks. If only they were all just a subway stop away.

As you can see, the parks are ordered by location–the map style just has the effect of making the U.S. look a lot more manageable to travel. Some of the parks–Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, the Badlands–are well-known, but others (like Congaree) are a bit more off the beaten path.

Don’t have plans for a national park vacation anytime soon? You can always cruise through with Google Street View.