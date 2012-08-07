Building A Functional Wheelchair Out Of Legos

We’re getting ever closer to a future where robots are incorporated into domestic life the way kitchen appliances are today. That said, if you don’t live in a factory, robots can still seem like the stuff of science fiction.

But for Simon “Burf” Burfield, an iOS developer who moonlights as a Lego robot builder, robotics are a very real–and very imaginative–part of his daily life. In this video, watch has he showcases what he calls the world’s first Lego Wheelchair.

Burf built it using six Lego Mindstorm NXTs, brick-shaped devices that allow him to control the robotic parts, and a whole lot of standard Lego pieces. He says the wheelchair can support someone up to about 200 pounds and he plans to adapt it so that he can control it with just an Android device.

The marriage of childlike ingenuity and electronic sophistication is pretty inspirational here. Lego has come a long way since Forbidden Island.

