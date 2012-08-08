The College Dorm You Wish You Lived In

If you’re lucky, maybe you went to a college on a campus with fancy, new college dorms. If you’re not, you may have lived in a tiny box-like room in an uninspired building. Regardless of your dorm living situation (or lack thereof), it’s hard not to be envious of the students who get to live in Copenhagen’s Tietgen Student Hall (Tietgenkollegiet), a 288,000-square-foot, seven-story building designed as a communal space for residence. Among the building’s features: