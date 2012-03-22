“Mad Men” Gets An 8-Bit Makeover

The Fine Brothers, those viral video mavens who’ve brought you such online staples as the “Kids React” series, have really done it this time by creating an 8-bit, choose-your-own-adventure Mad Men game on YouTube –just take a second to let all that soak in.

Play as Don Draper right where season 4 left off, making crucial decisions to save Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce. Depending on the order in which you complete the tasks at hand, there are three possible endings that can come about–now would be the time to pour yourself a highball to take the edge off before making such stressful, pixilated decisions.

The Fine Brothers couldn’t just make a game like this and play it straight; the is dialogue laced with spot-on Mad Men ribbing (ROGER: I’m old and gray but I get the hottest tail on the show) is worth checking out alone–not to mention the rousing 8-bit rendition of the show’s theme song.