Wes Anderson Directs Sony Xperia Launch Spot

In a new campaign from Sony and agency McCann Worldgroup , director Wes Anderson takes a purposely naive look at how the new Experia S phone works.

In the launch ad, which makes literal Sony’s new “Made from Imagination” tagline, an 8-year-old boy pictures a hierarchy of omniscient robots, rendered in lush stop-motion animation, which work together to provide power and functionality to each phone.

The spot kicks off a global push to introduce Sony’s new line of Xperia smartphones. The campaign will also include print, digital, out-of-home, and retail efforts and will roll out through 2012.

The Made from Imagination spots, according to Sony, are based on actual conversations with kids about what they think goes on inside the phones. Complementing Anderson’s visuals is Jonsi from Sigur Ros, who created music for the campaign.