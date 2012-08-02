The Food Packaging Of The Future: From Germ-Killing To Entirely Edible

These days, we primarily rely on the packaging our food comes in to tell us what we’re buying, what it’s made of, and how healthy it is for us. But, the containers our food comes in are starting to take on more responsibility, and how we interact with them is changing, too. Coors Light cans, for instance, can report to prospective imbibers how cold their beer is. But, that’s just the beginning. Scientists are working to make packaging less environmentally burdensome, as well as creating advances that will allow a container to offer more information about the condition the item within is in. One day, packaging may even act on food to better preserve it.