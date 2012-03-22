See The Best Advertising Work From Asia

Advertising work from across Asia was celebrated this week at Adfest, an annual award event held in Thailand. Among the big winners: three projects dedicated to survivors of Japan’s 2011 earthquake, an integrated campaign from Australia featuring a bank breaking up with its fat-cat peers, and a Chinese installation encouraging people to cut down on Internet use in favor of family time.
See a roundup of the winning work below.
Hakuhodo Kettle, an arm of Japanese agency Hakuhodo, won one of the biggest prizes, the Grand Innova Lotus (an innovation award) for Google’s “Memories For The Future” project. The site (“Mirai e no kioku”) allowed Japanese survivors to share photos and videos and provided thousands of miles of street view-powered images of affected areas before and after the disaster.
Hakuhodo Kettle also won the Grand Lotus Roots award (an award created to recognize work inspired by local cultures) for “Dear Japan, From Phuket.” The short film shows Thai survivors of the 2004 tsunami offering words of encouragement to Japan after the earthquake there in 2011.
The Lotus 360 Award went to “Breakup,” a campaign for National Australia Bank from Clemenger BBDO Melbourne in which the bank publicly broke up with the country’s other big banks.
The much-awarded Samsonite “Heaven and Hell” campaign from JWT Shanghai won Best in Show in the Print category. The campaign has already won the Print Grand Prix at the Cannes ad festival.
Among the other print winners: A campaign for Pictionary called “Quick Draw Wins” from Ogilvy Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur won a Gold Lotus.
“Keyboard of Isolation” won the Grand Prix in the Outdoor category. The campaign, created for Chinese nonprofit Family Care For Grassroots Community by DDB China, was an effort to foster family face time. It included an outdoor installation featuring figurines of people in glass jars.
“The Museum of Me” from Projector Tokyo won the top prize in the Cyber category as well as an Innova award.
“Design Nori,” a project for Umino Seaweed from I&S BBDO, Tokyo won Best of Show in the Design category. The project features traditional Japanese designs carved into seaweed with a laser cutter. The brief for the project came as Umino, like many companies, was suffering in the wake of the Japanese earthquake. The agency created the designs to convey a forward-looking attitude while employing the historical patterns (MonYo) which represent happiness and longevity.
“The Origins of Pizza,” a spot from South Korean pizza chain, Mr. Pizza and Addict Media in Seoul, won a film craft award. The spot posits that pizza originated out of Korea.
“250KM Wave,” from Dentsu Japan, won a Gold award in the film category.
To mark the opening of Kyushu bullet train lines, Dentsu assembled the people along the track’s during a test run of the train and created the world’s longest wave.
Among the other Gold winners in the film category was the unusual (seemingly Gondry-inspired) “Taxi” for Japanese department store Sakae out of Asatsu-DK Tokyo.