See The Best Advertising Work From Asia

Advertising work from across Asia was celebrated this week at Adfest , an annual award event held in Thailand. Among the big winners: three projects dedicated to survivors of Japan’s 2011 earthquake, an integrated campaign from Australia featuring a bank breaking up with its fat-cat peers, and a Chinese installation encouraging people to cut down on Internet use in favor of family time.

See a roundup of the winning work below.

Hakuhodo Kettle, an arm of Japanese agency Hakuhodo, won one of the biggest prizes, the Grand Innova Lotus (an innovation award) for Google’s “Memories For The Future” project. The site (“Mirai e no kioku”) allowed Japanese survivors to share photos and videos and provided thousands of miles of street view-powered images of affected areas before and after the disaster.

Click to zoom.

Hakuhodo Kettle also won the Grand Lotus Roots award (an award created to recognize work inspired by local cultures) for “Dear Japan, From Phuket.” The short film shows Thai survivors of the 2004 tsunami offering words of encouragement to Japan after the earthquake there in 2011.

The Lotus 360 Award went to “Breakup,” a campaign for National Australia Bank from Clemenger BBDO Melbourne in which the bank publicly broke up with the country’s other big banks.