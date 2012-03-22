I’m Here To Clean The Pool: Advertising Porn

Canadian porn channel Amour (I know, who knew they had porn in Canada?) comes close to serving up the goods in a new ad campaign, but pulls out right at the end.

Manitoba Telecom Services was looking to advertise its adults-only service on mainstream media channels, which is hard to do when you can’t show the product. But anything too abstract would just be too classy to get the message across.

Wisely, agency Dare opted to use porn cues in its campaign, but with a lighthearted touch. The campaign’s three spots feature familiar storylines and visual cues–like towels worn with high heels (the characters look for all the world like real porn stars down to the bad hair and too-old-to-be-delivering pizza look of the men, but they’re actually “real” actors). The scenarios are classics, but their endings make it clear that you have to sign up for the service to get the real deal. The spots were directed by Tim Godsall.