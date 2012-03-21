Keaton Henson’s Absolutely Crushing New Video

All you need is love, even if you’re a woodland creature. Keaton Henson’s new video demonstrates as much by faulty example, showing what happens when love is violently wrested away just in time for winter.

In the video for Henson’s song, “Small Hands,” director Joseph Mann populates his autumnal forest setting with animals that look as though they escaped from the set of Fantastic Mr. Fox. At first, every animal we see is in comfortable-looking pairs. The lyrical content, however, full of intensely specific details about missing somebody, foretells that bleaker times are coming.

Mann worked on the gorgeous but devastating video with Jonny & Will, a directing duo that specializes in creating original characters.

Below is a less heart-crushing stop-motion video directed by Mann.