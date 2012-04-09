Gaze Upon The Faces Of Metal

Although at some point in the 1990s, heavy metal lost the “heavy” (and gained an unfortunate “ nu- ” for a while), the spirit of the music appears to be as indestructible as some sort of man built from iron . But who are the people keeping it that way? In the forthcoming coffee table book, Metalheads: The Global Brotherhood, photographer Jörg Brüggemann chronicles the resilient, persistent genre through the prism of its wildly devoted fans.

The cultural legacy of metal has survived all manner of fads and permutations since its heyday in the ’70s and ’80s, and continues to thrive as an international phenomenon. Brüggemann traveled to Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Switzerland, and the U.S. to document metal’s current wave where it lives and breathes. From the looks of it, metal appears to be largely unaffected by the passage of time, the decline of the mullet haircut, and the rise of irony.

Scroll through some images in the gallery above, and buy the book here.