Sony Has Fun With Piracy With Faux-Burned “Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” DVD

In keeping with the spirit of this latest film iteration of the Swedish literary phenomenon, whose titular heroine is a computer hacking virtuoso, Sony created DVD packaging that mimics the look of a pirated copy of the film. Most Hollywood studios don’t have much of a sense of humor about the issue of pirating, but the makers of David Fincher’s version of Dragon Tattoo couldn’t seem to resist the thematically appropriate packaging. Although Sony tips its hand by having the familiar, official “R” rating box right next to the company logo, much more prominent is the film’s title, which appears to be haphazardly scrawled with a Vis-a-Vis felt-tip pen.

Apparently, the theme-appropriate packaging looked authentic enough to fool Redbox renters into complaining; so much so that the cinematic vending machine chain now has this disclaimer on its website: “The handwritten look on the disc of this movie is legitimate and is intended to look like a burned DVD.” That should put to rest any fears that anyone’s been hacked by Lisbeth Salander.