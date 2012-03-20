Audi Puts The Pedal Down On Its #WantAnR8 Twitter Campaign

A year ago, Joanne McCoy tweeted Audi of America about how badly she wanted the Audi R8 V10 with the hashtag #WantAnR8. Audi took notice of Joanne’s ordinary tweet of longing and delivered the smoking hot ride to her driveway (if only for a day). Now the brand has spun the sentiment into a full-fledged Twitter campaign, giving users the chance take the R8 for a spin by simply tweeting with #WantAnR8.

Audi is bringing back the contest this year starting today through October 29, 2012. Eight participants will be chosen this year to either get behind the wheel of the R8 at the Audi Sportscar Experience in Sonoma, CA, or have the roadster delivered straight to their home–and unsurprisingly enough, people have blowing up Audi’s Twitter feed– #WantAnR8 has been tweeted more than 75,000 times since the campaign’s launch in 2011.

The campaign launches in conjunction with the 30-second spot “Once Upon a Time,” which chronicles the car’s journey from conception in Neckarsulm, Germany, to today and which includes the #WantAnR8 hashtag.

The campaign was created out of Audi agency Venables Bell & Partners, which also worked with the brand on its social media efforts around the Super Bowl.