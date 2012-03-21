“Alcatraz” And Ford Recreate Bullitt’s Classic Chase

For the season finale of Fox series Alcatraz, showrunners will realize a fantasy born of working in San Francisco for months: to recreate the chase scene from Steve McQueen’s 1968 film Bullitt. And they had just the partner to help pull it off: Ford.

Ford has been tied into the JJ Abrams-created show from the start. The series centers on the disappearance of 302 Alcatraz prisoners and guards in 1963, and their mysterious reappearance in present day. Ford cars have appeared in the show and the brand has worked with Fox and series producers on elaborate brand content initiatives, like the Legends of Alcatraz alternate reality game which marked the launch of the show.

And now, the Ford Mustang will play a part in the conclusion of the series’ first season. The idea began with executive producer Jack Bender, a prolific television director (Lost, The Sopranos) who was set to helm the finale. “Jack wanted Rebecca [protagonist played by actress Sarah Jones] to drive the same car Steve McQueen drove in Bullitt, and Ford got very excited about that,” exec producer Dan Pyne tells Co.Create. “Then we started talking about maybe recreating the Bullitt chase in San Francisco toward the end of the season. It actually worked out in a kind of magical way because it became central to the final pursuit in the final episode. It all sort of fit together and it feels very seamless now.”

Pulling off a film-sized scene for the Fox show was a challenge. The original Bullitt chase, according to Pyne and his co-producer Jennifer Johnson, took one year to prepare and three weeks to shoot. Alcatraz spent a week prepping and three days filming, “which was nothing shy of a miracle,” Johnson says. “It can be hard to get permits that quickly, but it’s such an iconic chase and such an iconic moment in San Francisco history and cinematic history, the city was very welcoming.”

The production team hunted through the Bullitt chase, aiming for a shot-by-shot recreation. The result is intended to be a giant, loving homage. Hubcaps fly off the wheels. An old-style Volkswagen Beetle similar to the one that appeared numerous times in Bullitt reappears. As the sartorial finishing touch, Sarah Jones wears a turtleneck.

“And ironically, one of the prime shots in the original chase was down a street that has a perfect view of Alcatraz in the background,” Pyne says.

There’s also a parallel with Ford’s classic hotrod. “It seemed natural to have Rebecca drive the Mustang, and it all kind of came out of that,” Pyne says. “Bullitt was an iconic moment for Ford, it was one of the first Mustangs ever produced.”