Take A Tour Of Facebook’s Million-Square-Foot Campus

To an outsider, Facebook’s one million-square-foot Menlo Park campus, opened in Dec. 2011, might look like just another tech geek’s toybox–full of touchscreens and graffiti and free bikes and liquor and gear. But it’s all designed to serve creativity and make navigation and access to people and tools as easy as a Like button (and to provide a few creature comforts). As part of our research that lead to Fast Company‘s April cover story on Mark Zuckerberg, we took a stroll through the new Facebook Friend factory–still a work in progress–and asked a few questions about the features that make it a hackers haven.