Chris Milk Brings Sanctuary To Creators Project San Francisco

Director Chris Milk, who’s in the middle of developing two feature films and a big new interactive project, managed to find the time to lend his imagination to an exhibit last weekend at Creators Project San Francisco.

Called “The Treachery of Sanctuary,” the Kinect-driven, interactive installation allowed visitors to the Vice/Intel Creators Project event to interact with three 22-foot tall screens. The triptych featured three different interactions–in the first panel, visitors could watch their silhouettes dissolve into a flock of birds; another panel had the birds swooping down to “attack” visitors and make off with pieces of their silhouettes; on a third screen, giant wings grow from visitors’ backs.

Milk says the installation was driven by a Kinect that captured silhouettes and skeletons and a fast Windows computer hooked up to a projector.

The director of “Wilderness Downtown” and “Johnny Cash Project” had worked with the Creators Project before, creating an installation for last year’s Coachella Festival that featured an epic LED ball drop during Arcade Fire’s performance.

The SF Creators Project stop also featured works from United Visual Artists and others.