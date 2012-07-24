A Glowing Bike Light Belt, To Keep You Safe In Style

As with bike helmets, cyclists are faced with a conundrum when it comes to lights: You can be safe and ride illuminated at night, but then you’re forced to deal with your lights for all the time you’re not on your bike. Sometimes, you want to travel light, and schlepping a bag to put your lights in that you have to carry the rest of the evening can be annoying.

Well, what if your bike light was just part of your clothing? That’s the simple solution presented by the Halo Belt, which helps keep your pants up, but also glows red in the darkness. It keeps you safe and, as you can see from the video below, makes your backside look like some sort of modern art project as you glide through the streets:

Halo, of course, has a Kickstarter page where they’ve already raised more than their original goal. But it’s a good chance to get in on the ground floor. A word of caution, though: This doesn’t fully solve the bike light problem, as in many jurisdictions, you’re also required to have a white light on the front of your bike. Perhaps you should consider this theft-proof monster light.