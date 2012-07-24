The Aquapod: A Free-Floating Fish Farm

Marine biologist Neil Anthony Sims, Co-CEO of Kampachi Farms, is working to produce sustainable seafood for a growing planet. Sims and his team used an Aquapod–an unanchored fish pen tethered to a drifting boat that allows sashimi-grade Kampachi to be farmed in their natural environment up to 75 miles offshore of Hawaii. The fish growth was phenomenal in this open ocean location, and far from the coast, the free-floating fish pens had no measurable impact on Hawaii’s sensitive marine life.