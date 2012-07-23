Look At That, Getting Your House Electric-Car Ready Is Insanely Simple

As part of the promotion efforts for the new electric Audi A3 e-tron , Audi is giving a few American employees a chance to be the first people to drive the sporty EV. And the company is documenting their first steps with their new alternative fuel vehicles. In this video, one of the new “e-pilots” has their garage converted from useless box storage to personal refueling station.

People who are negative about electric cars often fret about the various changes that will be required to shift from a gas-powered driving life to an electric-powered driving life will make the switch impossible. And yes, this shows that it’s not quite as simple as just running an extension cord to your garage. But it also shows that all it requires is moving some boxes and a trip from the electrician and then you are refilling your car for vastly cheaper than you have been. It’s as simple as that. Oh, and make sure your mom knows it won’t shock you.