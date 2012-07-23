Co.Exist Is Looking For A Few Good Writers

Are you tapped into the world of social entrepreneurship? Do you know of the most interesting and impactful projects happening around the country and the world? We’re looking for writers who can track down, analyze, and contextualize the rapidly growing field of solution-based business, as well as the crazy inventions and technologies that are going to lead to a better future. Co.Exist writers will be writing daily posts covering the wide swath of ways people can live better lives while using fewer resources, from bleeding edge energy innovations to health tech breakthroughs to the future of food–and everything in between.

Apply only if you have experience working on a website or other daily editorial platform and are comfortable writing a range of different story styles, from short blog posts to features. We are looking at candidates with a range of experience levels. Currently, we’re looking for freelance writers, but there is always the possibility for more permanent positions.

Send a resume, links to past stories and two sample pitches to mclendaniel [at] fastcompany [dot] com.

Note: You must include “Co.Exist Writer: Your Name” in the subject line