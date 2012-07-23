Taking Street Art From The Street To Gallery (And Getting Kids Paid)

Whatever you think of graffiti–street art or public nuisance–one thing remains largely true: Its practitioners are doing something illegal, and if they’re caught, it can land them in jail. Jonathan Mooney (“a white dude in Harry Potter glasses”) saw the creativity inherent in L.A.’s street art scene, but also knew that the kids making the art were often on a path toward prison instead of artistic stardom. Streetcraft LA makes these kids a simple promise: put your art onto things that we can sell instead of walls, and we’ll help get you cash from art, instead of a criminal record.