See Newsweek’s Mad Men-Themed Retro Ads

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Next Sunday marks the highly anticipated return of AMC’s Mad Men after nearly two years off the air. Today Newsweek unveiled its Mad Men-themed issue, complete with retro cover design and, of course, ads.

While a few advertisers (like Johnnie Walker) anted up with authentic period ads, most brands created new ads in era-appropriate style. Still others went in a different direction–Tide, for instance, uses a modern look in an ad that embodies the psychedelic spirit of the ’60s.

Scroll through the gallery above and discuss who did it best in the comments.

