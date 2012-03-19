See Newsweek’s Mad Men-Themed Retro Ads

Next Sunday marks the highly anticipated return of AMC’s Mad Men after nearly two years off the air. Today Newsweek unveiled its Mad Men-themed issue, complete with retro cover design and, of course, ads.

While a few advertisers (like Johnnie Walker) anted up with authentic period ads, most brands created new ads in era-appropriate style. Still others went in a different direction–Tide, for instance, uses a modern look in an ad that embodies the psychedelic spirit of the ’60s.

Scroll through the gallery above and discuss who did it best in the comments.