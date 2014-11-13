A Visual Guide To Health Care Innovation

Just because health care reform is now around the corner, don’t think that our health woes are solved. We still spend inordinate amounts of money on our medical bills in this country, wealthier communities still receive far better care than less-well off ones, and the medical profession sometimes lags far behind in terms of incorporating technology to make it more accessible and understandable to the average patient. And that’s just a short list of the issues.

But no problem is too large for our country’s innovative entrepreneurs. And this new interactive site, Healthy Dose of Imagination, takes you through some of the companies, startups, and organizations that are working on improving every aspect of the health experience, from electronic records to genome sequencing.

The site frames our health issues in terms of imagining solutions to our current problems. For instance, we go to the emergency room when we don’t have to:

Imagine if we didn’t:

You can also see a list of some of the startups working on solutions that might mitigate the problem like–in this instance–Symcat.com and Meddik, two startups that offer medical advice when you enter your symptoms.

The site is a project of the Collaborative Fund, a venture fund which has invested in some of these health innovators (and which helps us with a series on the future of collaboration on Co.exist and whose founder–full disclosure–I work with on another project).

So click through. If you have a particular part of health care that you care about, you can discover the companies doing the most innovative work in that field and get in on the ground floor.