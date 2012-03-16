Watch The 17-Minute Obama Short Film, “The Road We’ve Traveled”

In the 2008 election, the Obama campaign was boosted by its well-oiled social media machine and overall grasp on making content. As part of that campaign, Obama’s team tapped Davis Guggenheim, director of An Inconvenient Truth, to helm a short film called “A Mother’s Promise.” The moving, 10-minute film charted the family history and rise of Obama through the political ranks.

Now, Team Barack Obama has released its 17-minute ad/short film, “The Road We’ve Traveled,” which takes an evenhanded look at the president’s first term and his achievements in the face of unprecedented economic conditions.

Okay, it’s not very evenhanded. When asked by Piers Morgan recently if there were any negatives about the president, Guggenheim responded that the guy just had too damn many accomplishments to fit in the 17-minute piece.

Objectivity aside, the film is well produced and absorbing. The short, which reportedly cost $345,000 to make, kicks off by focusing on just how awful the economic situation was at the time Obama took office and, via a Tom Hanks narration and interviews with key players, proceeds to run through his first-term achievements–saving the automakers, passing health care reform, icing bin Laden, passing the Lilly Ledbetter fair pay act, etc.

Watch it here (and please keep any comments directed at the filmmaking).