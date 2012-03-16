Art Rock: Everything You Need To Know About L.A.’s Giant “Levitated Mass”

It wasn’t an epic car chase that had TV crews on alert and gawking crowds gathered along Southern California roadways for 11 consecutive nights last week, but the spectacle of a massive unidentified shrink-wrapped object being hauled at 5 mph on a 300-foot-long, 30-foot-wide, 23-foot-high, 236-wheel multi-vehicle caravan that resembled the mother of all monster trucks.

What some onlookers speculated was a meteorite or a souvenir from outer space was in fact a 340-ton, 21.5-foot-high granite rock, forged from a 2006 blast at the Stone Valley Quarry in Riverside, California. The rock is “Levitated Mass,” the centerpiece of a $10 million outdoor installation at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The rock will be hydraulically positioned into place over the next few weeks, suspended over a 456-foot-long, concrete-lined outdoor slot that dips to 14 feet below ground, allowing visitors to walk beneath its hovering enormity and live to tell about it once it opens later this spring or summer.

The rock made a circuitous journey of 105 miles using surface streets (the rig was too tall to clear freeway overpasses) from the quarry through four counties and 22 cities to an area near the 6th Street entrance at LACMA. The boulder’s snail-paced procession in after-hours traffic drew thousands of fans, caused spontaneous block parties to erupt at every pit stop, and birthed a Twitter feed and countless rock pun headlines.

Terry Emmert, vice president of Emmert International, whose jobs have included hauling nuclear reactors and the Hubble Telescope, said that the quasi-military operation involved more than a year of planning as power lines and stoplights had to be displaced and engineering studies conducted to ensure that water mains wouldn’t burst and pavement wouldn’t crumble under the weight of the rock and its rolling entourage. The only thing he hadn’t planned on was the cheering audience at every street corner.

“There’s an art of execution involved,” Emmert said. “We call it performance art.”

“Levitated Mass” is the brainchild of reclusive 67-year-old artist Michael Heizer, a Nevada-based “land art” pioneer whose monumental sculptures can be seen from the Seattle waterfront to the deserts of the American west. Heizer first imagined “Levitated Mass” in 1968, but it took him almost half a century to find the perfect rock.