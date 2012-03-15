SXSW Summary: Event Buzz Goes Beyond A Single Platform Or App

The big question people have around this time of year is “what’s the buzz at SXSW?” And, as a SXSW newbie, the big question I had coming down to Austin is “what makes SXSW different than every other conference?”

Online prep for the conference conditioned me to look for an app or a platform that would change the face of social media in the weeks and years later. What I found instead is that Highlight, the new ambient location app, is getting a lot of media attention, but I have yet to run into anyone who is actually using it. When talking about Highlight, most people are asking “how does it work again?” followed quickly by “that’s kind of scary” or alternatively “is it for dating?”

Rather than buzzing about Highlight, attendees are most excited about the following, listed in order of frequency of mention during SXSW this year:

1. American Express: The Tweet. Sync. Save program, and its sponsorship of the limited attendance Jay-Z concert.

SXSW conversations around Amex: “Did you see what Amex is doing? They are killing it.” “Do you have tickets to Jay-Z” and “I just saw Jay-Z.”

2. Nike: The new Fuel Band, Fuel Lot, and the Major Lazer/Sleigh Bells concert they sponsored.

SXSW attendee buzz around Nike: “Did you get a Fuel Band?” “I really want a Fuel Band” and “Have you seen the Nike lot?”

3. Isis: This mobile wallet app was a prominent sponsor of SXSW and had an interactive booth that is generating a lot of engagement

General conversations around Isis: “The Isis app is really slick” usually closely followed by “Mobile payments are really going to take off next year.”

4. Tweet-a-Beer: By synching PayPal and Twitter accounts users can literally tweet a beer to a friend anywhere in the world.

SXSW attendee buzz around Tweet-a-Beer: “Have you heard of Tweet-a-Beer?”