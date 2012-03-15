Do The Time Warp Again With Prada’s S/S 12 Lookbook

Video, graphics, and vintage imagery melt into a visually arresting time warp for Prada’s spring/summer 2012 lookbook. Art Directors Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli and Fausto Fantinuoli of AMO (an arm of architectural firm OMA) have taken Prada’s oxymoronic campaign “Real Fantasies” and created a hyper-realistic nod to the mid 1900s in a slow decent down a retro rabbit hole featuring a sequence of handmade collages. As they explain on their website, it “explores the nostalgia of hot rodding, golfing, picnicking, the space race, and other wholesome past times.” Ironically, Prada’s stylistic interpretation of those “wholesome pastimes” would undoubtedly shock the apron right off June Cleaver.