The Symbiotic Office Integrates Nature And Work

The concept of building biophilic cities that blend with the natural world (instead of shunning it) is gaining in popularity. But what about the office buildings where so many city dwellers spend their days?

Atlantic Cities points us to a project designed by architect Richard Black, dubbed the Symbiotic Office, that opens up traditional office spaces to nature. The project was inspired by Black’s research on London office culture, particularly in the Canary Wharf financial hub.

He explains in a statement: “Designed as part of my Diploma in Architecture, RIBA Part II, the project stems from research into London’s office culture, in particular that of Canary Wharf. In the vastness of these office spaces the needs of the individual are largely overlooked and the repetitive, generic offices with their catalogue furniture offer little more than a place to work. The proposal is an attempt to open up these closed office cultures in which the basic needs of the individual have been forgotten. Floors are opened up and internal orchid gardens created.”

In Black’s Symbiotic Office, green space mixes with traditional business space to create an office that looks as if humanity just sat back and let nature take over. It’s the kind of place with enough fresh air and light that employees could be inspired–and in turn, extra-productive.