Goodbye to Que

We’ve been keeping a wary eye on Plastic Logic’s planned e-reader, Que, for a while now. We’ve noted its steep price tag–800 bucks, in one version–and noted the poor timing of its delayed launch. When pre-orders of the device were canceled in June, the e-writing was on the wall, and today what many suspected came true: Plastic Logic is canceling the Que.

Along the way, the Que seemed to suffer from an identity crisis–did it want to take on the Kindle, or more versatile devices like the iPad? (It cost more than both of them.) Finally, the company seems to have decided not to decide. It’ll be waiting out this round of e-reader battles. “We recognize the market has dramatically changed, and with the product delays we have experienced, it no longer make sense for us to move forward with our first generation electronic reading product,” Plastic Logic’s CEO Richard Archuleta announced. Instead, the company plans to “take the necessary time needed to re-enter the market as we refocus, redesign and retool for our next generation ProReader product.”

Hmm. Wasn’t taking their time what helped get them into this trouble in the first place?