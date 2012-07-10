Who Gives A Crap: Toilet Paper With A Mission

If you’ve ever thought: “There isn’t anything left that an enterprising social entrepreneur could attach a buy-one give-one model to”–then you clearly haven’t met Simon Griffiths. Griffiths is the founder of Who Gives A Crap. Who Gives A Crap sells toilet paper. And when you buy Who Gives A Crap toilet paper, 50% of your money goes toward building toilets in the developing world. Now you can think there isn’t anything left to attach a buy-one give-one model to.

Who Gives A Crap (incubated, in part, at the Unreasonable Institute) works as follows: It has made recycled toilet paper that it claims is softer and more lovely than the usual, horrible recycled toilet paper. It’s going to sell that toilet paper, and, because TP is one of those recession-proof products, it’s going to make some money. And half that money is going to go to Water Aid, which will use it to improve sanitation in Africa.

There is a slight hitch, which is that starting a company is hard and requires quite a bit of startup capital, and Who Gives A Crap needs some more of it. So, it launched an IndieGoGo campaign last night to raise $50,000, which it says will allow it to do a “First Edition” production run, with a recycled toilet paper producer with more than 30 years of experience. But–as if a toilet paper that gives to charity isn’t enough of a gimmick–Griffiths is currently sitting on a toilet and will continue sitting there until he raises his $50,000 (this is reminiscent of this man who walked on a treadmill until his company raised its money, but somewhat less physically impressive). You can watch him on the Who Gives A Crap website.

If nothing else, the video above packs more toilet paper puns into its two-minutes than should probably be legal, and for that, we must give credit. Whether you need to feel warm about fuzzy about giving to the developing world at one of your most intimate moments–well, that’s up to you.