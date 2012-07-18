Four Ways To Set High-Impact Sustainability Goals In Developing Countries

Over the years, I have seen significant changes in the way companies in developing countries approach Corporate Social Responsibility issues. However, most businesses still struggle with materiality–information that is of material interest and value–in their sustainability agenda. From pinpointing high impacts areas for strategy-setting to ascertaining significant issues for reporting, businesses in developing countries endlessly grapple with the challenge of determining which issues are material and which are not.

In 2010, I worked with a client on developing a CSR strategy. I still remember the morning when we sat down for chat with the CEO and he gave us his three-point agenda. As much as I feel that management input and vision have a place in a strategy, the issues that he raised were neither significant nor relevant; he only wanted them included because he had recently returned from a conference in Europe that emphasized them.

While it is helpful to strive for international best practices, it is imperative that CSR issues are prioritized based on your own ground reality.

This approach to setting materiality on CSR issues is not uncommon in countries where CSR is still confused with Customer Sales Representative (true story!). Since the concept is new, management often tries to model CSR efforts on the best practices from developed countries. While it is helpful to strive for international best practices, it is imperative that CSR issues are prioritized based on your own ground reality.

Below are four things companies in developing countries should consider while setting materiality on CSR issues:

Here USP stands for Unique Social Problems–issues like street children, gender disparity, and access to clean water that are common in large parts of the world. Overlooking these issues for their lack of glamor may seem like a good move from a brand differentiation perspective but will never result in long-term benefit for either the company or the community.

For example, while many developing countries give economic progress the highest priority, there are basic issues such as safe drinking water and food that demand attention from the public as well as the private sector. In some countries, including Bangladesh, China, and India, negative health impacts are growing over large areas due to fluorine and arsenic pollution in air and drinking water. To know your USP, one of the best places to start is the list of Millennium Development Goals for your country.

Typically public consultation in developing countries is limited to aid agencies and development workers, and companies do not normally conduct regular Stakeholder engagement sessions beyond the annual general meetings (open only to the shareholders). Consequently, the engagement process is not well defined and the stakeholders are not familiar with what it entails.