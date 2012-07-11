6 Cost-Effective Changes Every Organization Can Make To Become More Sustainable

Our manufacturing technologies and the chemistry they employ were developed in a very different era. When our industrial production and consumption systems were developed, the global population was more than a third less than today, environmental problems were small and localized, not global and potentially catastrophic as climate disruption and ocean acidification are now, and the level of toxicity and waste were minimal.

Under these conditions, businesses had no reason to pay attention to the adverse impacts of what they produced, purchased, or used. To the contrary, people were rightfully thankful for the benefits of burning coal, oil, and gas to run their organizations, make travel easier, and power the economy. They appreciated cheap, light weight plastics for the ease they provided over heavier metals and glass. They reveled in the availability of a vast array of synthetic chemicals to meet all sorts of needs. These goods and services raised the standard of living and gave the appearance of progress, so people were oblivious to the costs on the planet and its people of choices that at the time were well-meaning.

Most production processes, goods, and services have significant adverse impacts in our workplace.

But conditions have fundamentally changed, and we now know that grave perils face humanity. Yet the methods, composition, and impacts of the things we make, buy, and use on a daily basis today are still based on the outcomes of decisions and processes made 50 to 100 years ago. As a result, most production processes, goods, and services have significant adverse impacts in our workplaces–and on the natural environment that is the source of all life.

The economic rule of thumb of the past century–more and cheaper is better–must be be supplanted by a new refrain for economic success and personal happiness: sustainable is better, healthier, morally just, and essential to continued life on the planet. Here are six cost-effective changes every organization can make to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly and ensure it increases it’s longevity in a world that is going to be much more resource constrained in the future:

1. Complete a complete value-chain wide Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) of the environmental and social impacts of your goods and services. Most firms don’t realize the benefits of an LCA, but they are substantial. This will help your company see the systems it is part of and understand the consequences of its current activities on those systems.

2. As the LCA is being completed, undergo an energy audit and carbon footprint analysis for your production and distribution facilities, and retail outlets to understand how energy is used and the greenhouse gas emissions generated. This is an easy and inexpensive way to find ways to save money.

3. Hold a company wide dialogue and adopt a clear set of ethical tenets to guide all of the firm’s activities focused on “doing no harm” to the natural environment and other people, here or abroad.