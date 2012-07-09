Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler Makes Giving Back Extreme

Pro skater Ryan Sheckler launched his own foundation in 2008 to give back; since then, he’s used auctions, raffles, and star-studded fundraisers like Skate for a Cause to raise thousands of dollars for kids suffering from cancer and autism. In his latest venture, Be the Change, he encouraged fans to submit and vote on their own community-changing ideas, and the winning concept–a skate park for the Port Gamble S’kallam tribe in Washington State–is currently under construction.