How Not to Convince People to Buy Bottled Water [Updated]

If you’ve seen Annie Leonard’s Story of Bottled Water or read one of our posts on the subject, you know that there is much to dislike in the bottled water industry. But the nonsensical and vaguely unsettling videos being pumped out by Bottled Water Matters, the consumer arm of the International Bottled Water Association, really don’t help the industry’s case.

Among the more disturbing statistics about bottled water: One third of bottled water comes from the tap, and enough oil and

energy to fuel a million cars is used to make bottled water in the U.S. every year. These facts are conveniently smoothed over in the YouTube shorts produced by BWM.

The video below purports to tell the “True Story of Bottled Water” with help from a helium-voiced animated bottle of water that defends the industry with fun tidbits like “There are some people who simply don’t like the smell or taste of chlorine that you get with tap water,” and “With the high rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease in the U.S., people are choosing bottled water as an alternative to other drinks.” A note to our animated host–EPA guidelines require that tap water contain

a minimal chlorine concentration of 0.2 ppm. If you’re really concerned, letting the water sit for a day in an uncovered container removes all traces of chlorine. And tap water can help prevent obesity just as well as bottled water.

The most recent video from Bottled Water Matters, dubbed “The Inner Workings of a Bottled Water Plant,” is just as cringeworthy. The poorly produced clip features a teenage correspondent on a tour of the Grand Springs bottling facility in Alton, Virginia. At one point, the correspondent exclaims, “I just feel like I’m in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory!” We beg to differ.