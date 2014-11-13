These Maps Show The Intensity Of The Record-Crushing Heat Scorching The Country

If you live in any part of the country that’s not the Bay Area, you’re probably experiencing some very hot temperatures. If you’ve said to yourself: “I can’t recall a time it’s been this hot in July,” you’re very astute. The U.S. has been setting heat records at a record pace.

From NPR’s blog The Two Way come these shocking maps. The first shows every place in the United States, as measured by the National Climatic Data Center, that have broken a heat record in July:

In just five days, 942 records were broken and another 273 were tied. And this isn’t just a five-day abberation. June was just as bad, with 2,284 broken heat records and 998 ties:

In 2012 so far, says The Two Way, there have been 23,283 records. That’s up 71% over the same period last year. So grab your sunscreen: Tomorrow–and every foreseeable day in the future–might be the hottest day ever.