Mr. Kipling U.K. Bus Stop Ads Dispense Cakes

The goal of all outdoor food advertising should be to paint the product’s appeal with such vivid brushstrokes that passersby can practically taste it. U.K. cakemaker Mr. Kipling has gone a step beyond “practically,” however, rendering this goal deliciously literal.

In order to promote its new “snap pack” packaging, designed for busy people to eat in transit, the company has just unveiled a new outdoor campaign that helps fans eat cake while out and about in another way–by dispensing samples for free from specially converted posters.

These provisions-bearing posters are operated by the touch of a button, which distributes 500 of Mr. Kipling’s Angel Slices per day, at each of the 19 locations scattered around the U.K. No word yet on how to prevent gluttonous users from claiming a disproportionate number of cakes each day, although one hopes we’re not relying on the honor system.

As well as issuing cakes, the vinyl-clad bus stop areas, which were designed and developed by creative agency 101 London, emit the smell of Angel Slices from a scent spray inside the poster site.

Making good on the company’s apparent mandate to put free cake inside every available stomach, Mr. Kipling will next send a Cakemobile out on a tour of the U.K. from late March through May, to hand-deliver around 500,000 cakes to consumers. To sum up, if you live in London and you do not eat a piece of cake gratis in April, you’re doing it all wrong.