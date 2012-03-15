“Frozen Planet”: How They Got Those Jaw-Dropping Shots

The folks who brought you Planet Earth return March 18 with the Discovery Channel/BBC co-production Frozen Planet , a seven-episode series (and book ) on the world’s polar regions, narrated by Alec Baldwin and Sir David Attenborough.

Some 50 crews spent four years, from 2008-2011, in brutal, sometimes life-threatening conditions to gather never-before-seen footage of wildlife and ecosystems in the Arctic and Antarctic–from the birth of an iceberg bigger than the world’s largest building to a caterpillar with antifreeze in its veins.

In the above slides, executive producer Alastair Fothergill and series producer Vanessa Berlowitz take us on a visual tour of some of the series’ mind-blowing shots.