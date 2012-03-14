Make A GIF, Win A Pass To Kraftwerk @ MOMA

Electronic pioneers Kraftwerk are coming to New York’s Museum of Modern Art next month for an eight-night audio/visual tour of their influential catalog. Sounds gut, right? That’s why it sold out in seconds (there was much gnashing of teeth among New Yorkers over the impossibility of scoring tickets to the events; even MoMA staff tweeted: “Take heart, Interwebs: not even MoMA staff is immune to #Kraftwerk ticket FAIL. Success rate in the office near zero.”)

If you’ve got a bit of visual flair though, all is not lost. Volkswagen (hmmm… so THAT’S where the tickets went) is giving away 50 pairs of tickets for each night of the MoMA show. VW and agency Deutsch L.A. have created VWGIFaway.com, where fans can post an animated GIF in exchange for a chance to win the coveted tickets. Entries may also be featured in VW’s Fan GIF HUB, and at an event in New York. Given that GIFs have a retro high-tech vibe and that VW has been using the tag line Das Auto, the Kraftwerk tie-in all makes sense.

The Kraftwerk shows run from April 10-17. Each night will revolve around a live performance accompanied by a 3-D visualization of one of the band’s albums–Autobahn (1974), Radio-Activity (1975), Trans-Europe Express (1977), The Man-Machine (1978), Computer World (1981), Techno Pop (1986), The Mix (1991), and Tour de France. (2003) Shows will also feature specially adapted compositions from the band’s catalog. VW is also giving away 500 pairs of tickets to the temporary Kraftwerk exhibit at MoMA PS1 from April 12 to May 14. Winners will be contacted by March 26, 2012.