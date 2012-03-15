United Arrows Invites You On A Trench Trip In New Campaign

There you are, stuck closing up shop late at night when the world’s most adorable stalker flirts her way into your heart with an ethereal cover of “Dream Lover” and chic outfits. So goes the premise of Trench Trip, a two-minute short from Japanese clothing brand United Arrows that serves as a live-action lookbook starring model/actress Kiko Mizuhara toying and teasing with a United Arrows employee (fellow model Shuntaro Yanagi) until the quintessential slow saunter down a flight of stairs–in a trench coat, no less–brings the two lovers together in a swoon-worthy embrace.