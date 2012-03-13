“Touch” Creator Tim Kring On Storytelling In A Connected World

Tim Kring remembers the day in third grade when an overseas letter arrived for him through a school-sponsored pen pal program. “It was from a little boy in Indonesia, written on that flimsy airmail stationery,” he recalls. “It was like getting a letter from Mars. I couldn’t believe I was holding the same envelope that boy had written on 10,000 miles away–that we were somehow connected.”

As an adult, Kring didn’t lose that sense of wonder and explored global connectivity for social good in his transmedia projects–NBC’s Heroes, the hit 2006-2010 sci-fi drama about a group of people negotiating their superpowers; its digital extension Heroes Evolutions; the 2010 novel Shift, a conspiracy thriller with additional clues offered online; and the 2010 Conspiracy for Good, an online/real-world street-theater game with a real-life cause.

His new Fox series, Touch, which premieres March 22, continues that exploration of spiritual and technological connectivity. (The pilot, initially teased in January and available on iTunes, will re-air March 15.)

The series revolves around the relationship between a single father (Kiefer Sutherland) and his silent, emotionally challenged 11-year-old son, Jake (David Mazouz), who possesses a singular ability to see mathematical patterns and fractals that connect disparate people. The father comes to accept his mission as giving voice to his son’s abilities.

Although Kring and executive producer/director Francis Lawrence consulted autism experts to help make Jake’s behaviors credible, Kring notes that the character trait is more of a vehicle for a narrative structure. “Jake presents as autistic to the world, but I did not think about [his condition] as autism,” Kring says. “It came from wanting to create a character who could see patterns and how they connected in a mathematical way, but was somehow disenfranchised and couldn’t make that known to people. At first I thought of a homeless person, and then I thought maybe someone who was small and frail, which lead to a little boy locked in a state of being a special needs kid. It was more about that than wanting to say anything about autism. I’m aware of the sensitivities to this and am treading lightly in that area.”

In a nod to that real-life connectivity, as well as the show’s globe-hopping storylines, Fox is undertaking an unprecedented global launch of the show in 100 countries near-simultaneously. An international media tour will culminate March 18 with a worldwide premiere in New York and launch party satellite hookup in London, Madrid, Berlin, and Moscow.

“Nowadays, it’s almost a necessity to launch on a scale like this, because it’s very hard to keep things under wraps,” says Kring. “In the first season of Heroes, we went to Paris for an event. There was a line down the block of screaming fans. This was in April, but the show didn’t officially launch in France until June. They had found the show regardless of boundaries and borders. Premieres in different territories didn’t seem to make sense anymore.”