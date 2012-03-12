Take My Picle: Made By Many’s New Storytelling App Debuts At SXSW

The novelty of telling a story through photos and audio calls back a certain nostalgia that video can’t touch–and Alex Harding, Interaction Designer at digital agency Made by Many , has captured that sentiment in an iPhone app.

Picle allows you to snap images and record audio at the same time, compiling your sound and visual bites into a shareable story. The idea for Picle came about during Harding’s quest for an elevated photographic journey. A fan of Instagram, Harding wanted to take the visually social experience to a new level by incorporating sound and used a seaside trip with his girlfriend to test what would eventually evolve into Picle.

Picle is the latest player in what seems to be a revival of throwback storytelling–a deliberate step backward to a midway point between static images and video. Earlier this year, SoundCloud teamed up with Instagram to create Story Wheel, a website where you can upload photos and record soundbites to a create slide show presentation. Streamlining the process by allowing you to do both at once, Picle could leave your iPhone’s video recording feature feeling a little lonely.