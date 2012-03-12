Watch Shimon Peres’ Dance Music Video Facebook Appeal

Israeli president Shimon Peres has become part of the super-elite club of Nobel Peace Prize winners who have also (knowingly) made and starred in their own dance music videos.

“Be My Friend For Peace” features original and archival footage of the 88-year-old leader speaking and meeting with world leaders and celebrities and is themed around the peacemaking properties of Facebook. In the song, Peres says, “Be my friend for peace/I want to hear your voice,” and “We used to be the people of the book/Now we became the people of the Facebook. Much better.” The video was directed by Noam Vardi and “remixed” by Israeli journalist and musician Noy Alooshe, who, in 2011, created a Gaddafi parody video called “Zenga Zenga” that was viewed 4.5 million times on YouTube.

On March 6, Peres met with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and launched his official page on the social network, where he published the message: “Today I invite people from all around the world, from Europe, U.S.A, India, Latin America, Asia, Africa and specifically Iran, Lybia, Syria, and Egypt, to join me and promote peace between the people.

Facebook empowers us. So let’s dare to believe, start to change our world, and create a better tomorrow.”

From Silicon Valley, Peres proceeded to Hollywood, where he met with entertainment industry heads and politicians, including a stop at DreamWorks Animation.