“Draping” Is Now A Thing, Apparently

Another day, another Internet-based photography meme. Now that Tebowing has sort of fallen out of fashion, something needed to fill the void left behind by planking and owling before it. God forbid an entire calendar season went by without a new posing fad!

This latest meme, Draping, is inspired by the now iconic artwork for Mad Men. Just in time for the show’s fifth season premiere on March 25th, and on the hells of a recent street arted poster moment, photos have begun to emerge from around the world, of fans looking at various sights, with an arm draped out, Mad Men-style. Have a look at some examples above and weigh in on whether the show’s network, AMC (which tweeted about the new phenomenon) is behind the trend.