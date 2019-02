Editor’s Note Read an article about how we manage our time by TaskRabbit’s founder.

Everybody has a to-do list; most of us don’t have time to check everything off. But what if you had help? Billed as the world’s first “service-networking platform,” TaskRabbit allows busy bees to outsource grocery shopping, laundry, even assembling Ikea furniture — and trust the job will be done with care by a skilled neighbor. Never scream at a hex key again.