Get Your Face Drawn By Kit Kat

Aside from those people who remain fanatical about keeping their facial features in proportional harmony, who can resist the fun of getting a caricature portrait made? But you don’t have to rush out to a crowded sidewalk to have a sketch artist make a cartoon out of your face, just go through your Facebook profile pictures and let Kit Kat do the rest.

Starting today, the candy that’s always nudging you to have a break is looking to break you off a little joy with their latest campaign “Break Time Friday,” a global social media event produced by agency JWT Italy. Simply go to Kit Kat’s Facebook page, submit a photo of yourself, and a sketch artist with create a caricature of you that you can share with friends to “give them a smile too.” Up to 100 portraits an hour will be made, so choose wisely.