Get Your Face Drawn By Kit Kat

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Aside from those people who remain fanatical about keeping their facial features in proportional harmony, who can resist the fun of getting a caricature portrait made? But you don’t have to rush out to a crowded sidewalk to have a sketch artist make a cartoon out of your face, just go through your Facebook profile pictures and let Kit Kat do the rest.

Starting today, the candy that’s always nudging you to have a break is looking to break you off a little joy with their latest campaign “Break Time Friday,” a global social media event produced by agency JWT Italy. Simply go to Kit Kat’s Facebook page, submit a photo of yourself, and a sketch artist with create a caricature of you that you can share with friends to “give them a smile too.” Up to 100 portraits an hour will be made, so choose wisely.

