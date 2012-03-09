Guinness Sets The Bar For St. Patrick’s Day Advertising

Gareth Longrass and his border collie Roy show us how to get a gaggle of blokes into the pub where they belong in this St. Patrick’s Day spot for Guinness.

The spot, from AMV BBDO London and directed by Kevin Thomas, uses the always-amusing British sports announcer device to hilarious effect. Without ruining it for you, we’ll just point out that you should at least watch until the Indian restaurant part.

The Guinness campaign also includes a Facebook component that encourages fans to help set a Guinness World Record to make St. Patrick’s Day “The Friendliest Day of the Year” and a St. Patrick’s Day-themed infographic, with sharable facts like, “1 in 161 Americans is named Patrick.”